Light rail-related concrete pours above 212th ST SW set to start this week

As early as Monday, Nov. 7, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations above 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work, located along Interstate 5, will require early morning concrete pouring from 4-7 a.m.

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work.

The work is scheduled from Monday,Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 18, from 4-7 a.m., excluding weekends. Contingency dates are Wednesday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Nov. 25, from 4-7 a.m., pending any issues.