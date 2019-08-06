Light rail-related overhead power line work continues on I-5 Aug. 6-8

Seattle City Light is continuing to support Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project by relocating existing overhead power lines on Interstate 5 near Northeast 185th Street in Shoreline. This work will result in traffic impacts on Aug. 6-8.

To complete this work safely, crews must intermittently conduct rolling slowdowns of traffic in both directions of I-5 to ensure safe work operations and passage for motorists. The work will start late Tuesday night on August 6. Traffic will be intercepted and escorted at slow speeds for up to 15 minutes between 196th Street Southwest (Lynnwood) and Northeast 80th Street (Seattle) as crews pull overhead feeder cables across the highway. Traffic will return to normal speeds once past the work area.

Rolling slowdowns will occur on the following dates:

Tuesday night (11:59 p.m.), Aug. 6 to Wednesday morning (4 a.m.), Aug. 7

Wednesday night (11:59 p.m.), Aug. 7 to Thursday morning (4 a.m.), Aug. 8

Additional Details:

Washington State Patrol troopers and contracted crews will intermittently intercept and escort southbound I-5 traffic through the work area beginning at 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. The same will occur for northbound traffic beginning at Northeast 80th Street in Seattle.

Traffic using the following on-ramps to I-5 will also be affected: On southbound I-5: 196th Street Southwest, 44th Avenue West (Lynnwood), 220 th Street Southwest (Mountlake Terrace), State Route 104 (Shoreline) On northbound I-5: Northeast 175th Street, 5th Avenue Northeast (Shoreline), Northeast Northgate Way (Seattle), Northeast 80th Street (Seattle)



Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during construction.

For more information on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension project, which will extend light rail into south Snohomish County and serve stations in Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension or seattle.gov/light/atwork.