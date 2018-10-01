Lights & reflectors class for cyclists at MLT Senior Center Oct. 6

The Cascade Bicycle Club, as part of Bike2Health will host a presentation on lights and reflectors on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This class covers the functionality and importance of lights and reflectors to ride safely in dark and low-visibility situations as well as the legal requirements for lights and reflectors in Washington state.

Topics include:

  • How to be visible and conspicuous when you ride
  • Front and rear lights
  • Reflective clothing and bike accessories
  • State law (RCW) as it relates to bicycle riders, lights and reflectors

For more information and to register, click here. To learn more about Bike2Health, click here.

