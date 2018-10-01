Lights & reflectors class for cyclists at MLT Senior Center Oct. 6

The Cascade Bicycle Club, as part of Bike2Health will host a presentation on lights and reflectors on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This class covers the functionality and importance of lights and reflectors to ride safely in dark and low-visibility situations as well as the legal requirements for lights and reflectors in Washington state.

Topics include:

How to be visible and conspicuous when you ride

Front and rear lights

Reflective clothing and bike accessories

State law (RCW) as it relates to bicycle riders, lights and reflectors

For more information and to register, click here. To learn more about Bike2Health, click here.