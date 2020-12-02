Liias reelected majority floor leader in State Senate

State Sen. Marko Liias, who represents the 21st District that includes parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, was unanimously reelected as majority floor leader by his Senate Democratic Caucus peers on Monday, a position he has held since 2017.

“It’s an honor to continue as majority floor leader,” said Liias, a Democrat who lives in Lynnwood. “Senate Democrats approach every policy discussion with the philosophy of putting people first, and that’s exactly what we need to do this session to help struggling people and families through the pandemic.”

The majority floor leader is responsible for managing the logistics of floor debate in the Senate. The 2021 legislative session will mostly be held virtually through video conferencing and other electronic platforms due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The 2021 session will be challenging on several fronts, and floor debate logistics will be especially difficult given most of it will be done virtually,” Liias said. “I look forward to working with our new Lt. Governor Denny Heck, as well as Republican and Democratic colleagues, to navigate one of the most important sessions in our state’s history. I’m confident we’ll get to work and pass critical COVID assistance to help people through the public health and economic crises facing the state.”

Liias will continue serving on the Senate Ways & Means, Higher Education, and Rules committees, and will also serve on the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee.

“Lawmakers have made some great progress to protect our clean air and water, but there are still major policy reforms on the table that need to be implemented,” Liias said. “We should look for every opportunity to create clean energy jobs in every part of our state, and I’m excited to be a member of the team that will make this happen in Washington state.”