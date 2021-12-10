Liias selected to chair Senate Transportation Committee

State Sen. Marko Liias, who represents the 21st District that includes part of Edmonds and Lynnwood, was chosen to chair the Senate Transportation Committee in an internal vote Thursday by the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“It is an honor that my colleagues trust me with this responsibility and have selected me for this position,” Liias said in a news release from the Washington State Senate Democrats. “As we face dramatic changes to transportation revenue and mobility options, this is our moment to write a visionary, equitable, climate-focused transportation package that invests in our shared priorities while respecting our real and unique local needs.”

The position became open last month following the appointment of the prior chair, former Sen. Steve Hobbs, to lead the Secretary of State’s office. Liias had served as vice chair of the House Transportation Committee from 2008 until his appointment to the Senate in 2014 and helped negotiate the Legislature’s last transportation revenue package in 2015. In the Senate, he has played key roles on numerous transportation issues, including and especially transit access.

“I am humbled to have this opportunity, and eager to get to work building a Washington that is accessible for everyone,” Liias said.

Liias’ role as transportation chair is scheduled to be confirmed when the Legislature begins the 2022 legislative session on Jan. 10.