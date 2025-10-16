Lillian Sherman named Executive Director of the Edmonds College Foundation

Edmonds College has named Lillian Sherman as the new Executive Director of the Edmonds College Foundation. Sherman brings extensive leadership experience in strategic fundraising and community development to the role.

The Edmonds College Foundation provided over $848,000 in direct support to students and programs in the 2024-2025 academic year, ensuring access to scholarships, critical emergency assistance, food security, mental health and wellness services, and academic support.

“We were immediately impressed by Lillian’s strategic vision and her deep commitment to social impact,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “She is a proven, innovative leader, and we are confident she will significantly expand our Foundation’s reach and impact within the community.”

Sherman joins Edmonds College after spending 13 years as the Executive Director of the Pike Place Market Foundation. During her tenure there, she oversaw the significant MarketFront expansion, which included a new public pavilion, expanded retail space, and senior housing. She also successfully led fundraising efforts for the “Power of Pike Place Recovery” during the COVID-19 pandemic and supported the establishment of The Market Commons.

Prior to her work at the Market Foundation, Sherman served as the Vice President of Development and Communications at Wellspring Family Services, the development director for FareStart, and the special events coordinator for The Market Foundation. She has also demonstrated her commitment to community service through her leadership roles with the Seattle Rotary, including serving as President of the Board of Directors for the Seattle Rotary Service Foundation.

“As a long-time resident of the Edmonds area, it is an honor to join the Edmonds College Foundation to serve in this role that has the unique opportunity to connect people in the wider community with the student body,” said Sherman. “I am looking forward to strengthening and deepening this relationship.”