Limited Community Transit commuter service for MLK holiday; Sound Transit Express on regular schedule

Local transit agencies have announced their schedules for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Monday, Jan. 21.

Community Transit will operate reduced commuter service to and from downtown Seattle and the University District on Jan. 21. Local service and Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County will run on regular schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Limited service. Only the following routes will operate:

o 402 – Lynnwood Transit Center – Seattle

o 413 – Swamp Creek P&R – Seattle

o 421 – Marysville – Seattle

o 855 – Lynnwood – University District

Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Regular schedule.

Customer Care phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

All Community Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Route schedules are available atwww.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

Sound Transit Sounder trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule Monday, Jan. 21. Link light rail service will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.