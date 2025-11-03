Lindsey Wolcott named new advertising sales manager

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Lindsey Wolcott on Monday joined the My Neighborhood News Network as advertising sales manager. She replaces Kathy Hashbarger, who retired after eight years helping local advertisers market their products and services to South Snohomish County readers.

With a background in business and sociology, Wolcott said she is passionate about combining her marketing expertise with community connection to help local businesses thrive.

“I’m very excited to begin working with the company and the community,” she said. “I look forward to helping grow local businesses through meaningful advertising and creative partnerships with My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN).”

Having recently put down roots in the Seattle area, Wolcott said she values the importance of local journalism and is enthusiastic about contributing to a nonprofit that strengthens community connection through trusted and meaningful reporting.

“I want to express my appreciation to Kathy for her stellar work serving local business owners over the years, and extend an enthusiastic welcome to Lindsey, who brings solid marketing experience to our team,” said MNNN President and CEO Teresa Wippel.

Want to learn more about advertising with My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today? Contact Lindsey Wolcott via email at lindsey@myedmondsnews.com or by phone at 425-546-9733.