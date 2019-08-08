Little change in Lynnwood City Council, school board races in day 2 of returns

There wasn’t much change in the Lynnwood City Council or Edmonds School Board races after the second day of results were released by the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office Wednesday, Aug. 7

City Councilmembers Jim Smith and Van AuBuchon and Jim Smith continued to lead a field of six candidates vying for the open Position 4 seat on the council, according to updated election results.

The top two vote getters in all primary races will advance to the general election in November. The primary election will be certified by the county on Aug. 20.

In the open Position 5 seat, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby gained more than 200 votes and still leads the field at 40%. Podiatrist David Schirle picked up about 140 votes and remains in second place with 36% of ballots cast so far. Rosamaria Graziani received more than 100 additional votes and remains in third place at 23%.

In the Position 7 council race, incumbent Shannon Sessions received more than 200 additional votes and still leads the primary race with 47% of the vote. Challenger Shirley Sutton, who currently holds Position 4 but chose instead to run for Sessions’ seat, gained nearly 200 votes and retains her 33% share of the ballots.

Updated primary results were also released Wednesday for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 3 and 5 candidates. As of Wednesday night, Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble continued to be the top vote getter with 46%. Challenger Rory Graves has a slight lead — 21% vs. 20% — over Jennifer Cail for the second spot on the Position 3 ballot.

In Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 53% of the vote, and opponent Lisa Hunnewell is maintaining her second-place finish with 22%.

Primary results reported as of Aug. 7

Lynnwood City Council

4,067 ballots, 20,536 registered voters, turnout 19.80%

Position 4

Naz Lashgari 632 16.17%

Jim Smith 1403 35.90%

James Rutherford 394 10.08%

Van AuBuchon 757 19.37%

Ashkan Amouzegar 398 10.18%

Diodato Boucsieguez 313 8.01%

Write-in 11 0.28%

Position 5

David Schirle 1381 35.46%

Rosamaria Graziani 898 23.06%

J. Altamirano-Crosby 1606 41.24%

Write-in 9 0.23%

Position 7

Shirley Sutton 1296 33.09%

Shannon Sessions 1846 47.14%

Maggie Mae 757 19.33%

Write-in 17 0.43%

Edmonds School District 15 Director

20,812 ballots, 104,753 registered voters, turnout 19.87%

District 3

Gary Noble 8820 45.59%

Jennifer Cail 3829 19.79%

Boe Lindgren 990 5.12%

Mary Schultz 1627 8.41%

Rory Graves 4001 20.68%

Write-in 78 0.40%

District 5

20,812 ballots, 104,753 registered voters, turnout 19.87%

Lisa Hunnewell 4143 22.36%

Rina Maile Redrup 2702 14.58%

D.P (Casey) Auve III 1684 9.09%

Nancy Katims 9906 53.45%

Write-in 97 0.52%