Little Gym owner recognized for community contributions

Local entrepreneur and The Little Gym of Alderwood owner Linda Hicks was inducted into the The Little Gym Hall of Fame last month as recognition for more than two decades of work. She was one of three franchise owners to be inducted during the company’s 2019 conference.

The Little Gym International recently hosted its annual three-day conference, which included business-building workshops and presentations.

“Our franchise network includes many exceptional franchise owners, directors and team members, and I am honored to have the opportunity to highlight these individuals for their contributions to our The Little Gym franchise family,” said Alex Bingham, President and CEO of The Little Gym International.”

For 25 years, Hicks has worked with The Little Gym International to make an impact on the system as a whole. Her location in Alderwood has participated in numerous initiatives throughout her tenure, including hosting regional trainings where other emerging franchisees were able to learn from her location.

“It was such an honor to be recognized at this year’s reunion,” Hicks said. “In the 20 years as an owner, my enthusiasm and passion for The Little Gym has stemmed from the belief that this organization really does make a lasting impact on children’s lives.”

Hick’s passion for The Little Gym family has touched the lives of several of her fellow franchise owners through her pursuit of excellence in leading her chapter of the women’s leadership program Elevate and Amplify.

As a lifelong gymnast and physical educator, Hicks said she has always felt that working with The Little Gym was the perfect career choice.

“I love going to work knowing we help kids in our community get a healthy physical, emotional and social start to life,” she said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue to collaborate with my fellow franchisees in the Pacific Northwest.”

–Story by Cody Sexton