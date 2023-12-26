Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum at Lynnwood Library Jan. 3

On Wednesdays at 2 p.m., the Little Science Lab comes to the Lynnwood Library. The next event is Jan. 3.

This hands-on, interactive program for preschoolers and their caring adults encourages children’s curiosity about the natural world and develops early science and math skills to get them ready for school.

Educators from Imagine Children’s Museum deliver Little Science Lab weekly. Arrive early as space is limited. For ages 3-5.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.