Live music, dancing, food and drink: City of Lynnwood to host 3rd annual Celebrate! June 27

2 hours ago 9
The beer and wine garden overlooks the Alderwood Mall Terrace as performers entertain the crowd during the second annual Celebrate! Lynnwood, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis)

The City of Lynnwood will be hosting its third annual Celebrate! Lynnwood event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 27 at Alderwood Mall Terrace, just outside of the food court. This free event will have live music featuring The ABBAgraphs, Roemen and the Whereabouts, and Copastetic.

Food trucks will be there, featuring Tacos Penachos, Smokin’ Dough, GoodBelly and Kool Kidz Ice Cream.

All ages are welcome. The beer and wine garden is for ages 21 and up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME