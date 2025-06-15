Live music, dancing, food and drink: City of Lynnwood to host 3rd annual Celebrate! June 27

The City of Lynnwood will be hosting its third annual Celebrate! Lynnwood event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 27 at Alderwood Mall Terrace, just outside of the food court. This free event will have live music featuring The ABBAgraphs, Roemen and the Whereabouts, and Copastetic.

Food trucks will be there, featuring Tacos Penachos, Smokin’ Dough, GoodBelly and Kool Kidz Ice Cream.

All ages are welcome. The beer and wine garden is for ages 21 and up.