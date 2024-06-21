Lively Juneteenth celebration draws hundreds to Lynnwood

Project Girl Mentoring Program Founder Olympia Edwards. Project Girl partnered with the city in organizing the Juneteenth celebration.
A bracelet-making station for the artistically inclined.
Chef Aloria from Dancing Kitchen, a prepared meal service catering to clients’ needs, preferences and food goals.
Officials stopping by to support and enjoy the festivities included U.S. Rep. Larsen, Lynnwood City Councilmember David Parshall, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Edmonds School Board Member Carin Chase
Daughters of Royalty Drill Team dressed in special Juneteenth attire to celebrate the occasion
Live jazz added a layer of fun to the event.
Sister-run Prissy Wrist offers a variety of washable bracelets.
Representatives of Housing Hope talked about upcoming affordable housing projects set to begin breaking ground as early as this year.
A plum in one hand and a musical instrument in another– such is bliss.
Spar-Clean is more about fighting dirt than people but the owner wanted a punchy name
Boiled Peanuts owner Shelton Stile sold his scrumptious boiled peanuts alongside refreshing snow cones.
Sound Sports Performance and Training came to inform people about their programs.
A community activist shelters from the sun while promoting upcoming events like the Africa Festival in August.
A long line formed to get pretty face painting
Attorney Mary Anderson and Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda.

Fun and freedom brought the hundreds from community together during a joyous Juneteenth celebration Wednesday in Lynnwood. Prominent figures around the state stopped by to give their remarks and show support for the event while dozens of merchants brought their best to liven up the festivities. All around, children ran and played while their parents dined on tasty cuisine and listened to live tunes.

Also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederate South that they were free and no longer under bondage.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

