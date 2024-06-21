Lively Juneteenth celebration draws hundreds to Lynnwood

Fun and freedom brought the hundreds from community together during a joyous Juneteenth celebration Wednesday in Lynnwood. Prominent figures around the state stopped by to give their remarks and show support for the event while dozens of merchants brought their best to liven up the festivities. All around, children ran and played while their parents dined on tasty cuisine and listened to live tunes.

Also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederate South that they were free and no longer under bondage.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis