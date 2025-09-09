Living Voices to present ‘Native Vision’ in Lynnwood Sept. 17

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association will host a free Living Voices performance, Native Vision, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2025, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wickers Building in Heritage Park.

Actor Lori Tapahonso, a citizen of the Navajo Nation and raised Acoma Pueblo, will perform live alongside archival media to tell the story of Alice, a Navajo Code Talker during World War II. The performance explores Native resilience, identity and service, highlighting the experiences of Native American boarding schools and the Code Talkers.

The event is open to the public. The Wickers Gallery is ADA accessible.