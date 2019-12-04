Local Allstate agency leads donation drive for Mary’s Place homeless shelters

In celebration of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, the Allstate Foundation partnered with Mary’s Place and local Allstate Insurance agencies to hold a donation drive to collect winter clothes for families in need. Among those participating was the Michelle Tullius Allstate agency in the Martha Lake neighborhood, which led the drive with more than 250 collected pieces.

“Hundreds of Washington residents experience homelessness every day and many lower-income households hover on the brink of homelessness,” said Brian Walsh, Field Senior Vice President. “I’m proud that so many of our local agency owners are working with Mary’s Place to support community members in need this holiday season.”

Mary’s Place has homeless shelters along the Interstate 5 corridor and with temperatures continuing to drop, Allstate agents and Mary’s Place came together to collect winter coats, rain jackets, sweaters, hats, scarves and gloves, and fleece blankets to help homeless and indeed families stay warm this winter. In addition to the supplies, The Allstate Foundation made a $20,000 donation to Mary’s Place to help them bring hope and joy to homeless families this winter.

“We are excited to partner with The Allstate Foundation to provide neighbors in need with warm items this winter,” said Marty Hartman, Mary’s Place Executive Director. “These warm coats and generous donations will bring hope and joy to hundreds of women, children and families. It’s only possible because of generous partners like Allstate and The Allstate Foundation, who enable Mary’s Place to provide the support people need, when they need it most.”

Though the clothing drive ended on Tuesday, agencies will continue holding their own donation collections. The Michelle Tullius agency leading the drive will continue to collect toy donations, which can be dropped off at 1233 164th St. S.W.

If community members would like to make a monetary donation to benefit Mary’s Place, they can do so online.