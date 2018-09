Visitors took an opportunity Saturday to take a peek inside 15 private Edmonds and Lynnwood art studios showcasing the work of 30 local artists during the annual Edmonds Art Studio Tour.

During the free self-guided tour — which continues from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 — you can meet professional artists, see how they create their work, and purchase pieces directly from the maker.

You can learn more and find a studio map at www.edmondsartstudiotour.com.

— Photos by Julia Wiese