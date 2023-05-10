Local arts and culture organizations receive pandemic recovery grants from Snohomish County

Snohomish County is awarding $500,000 to 21 arts and culture organizations, including many in South Snohomish County.

The Arts and Culture Recovery Grants fund organizations so they can continue activities that support public benefit and enhance community engagement through mid-to-large events and festivals held in Snohomish County. These grants are funded through the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

According to data from the Snohomish County Arts Commission’s Future of Arts and Culture Project: Phase One Industries Assessment, the Snohomish County arts and culture industry lost approximately 30 percent of its workforce between 2019 and 2020. Despite initial progress, if the recovery rate continues without added support, the arts and culture sector will lag approximately 960 workers behind where it would have been had the pandemic never occurred.

“A thriving arts and culture sector is important for our economy, helps generate jobs, and is part of what makes Snohomish County an ideal place to live, work, and play,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “There’s no denying that artists, makers, and cultural organizations have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn. By supporting arts and culture, we can give our economy and workforce a boost and foster opportunities for us to gather as a community,” Somers added.

“Our arts organizations and festivals suffered some of the worst economic effects during the pandemic, but these are exactly the places and spaces we need now, more than ever, as we start to gather again and to restore our sense of community,” said County Councilmember Strom Peterson, who represents Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway in Council District 3.

The county’s arts and culture recovery grants were distributed in two categories:

Nonprofit recovery grants — Eligible arts and culture 501(c)(3) organizations with a minimum pandemic revenue loss of $2,000.

Festivals and events recovery grants – Events characterized as having an operating budget over $100,000 and a pandemic revenue loss of at least $2,000.

Awarded organizations represent a variety of smaller and grassroots arts and culture organizations serving Snohomish County. The loss experienced by applicants as a result of the pandemic ranged from $2,000 to $4 million, with a median loss of $36,000. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $60,000. For a number of the awarded festivals and events, this award is enabling them to continue planned events for 2023 or 2024.

One of the recipients is Edmonds-based Ballyhoo Theatre, which received $10,000. “At Ballyhoo, our specialty is working with LGBTQIA2S+ teens/young adults and their allies to tell either existing queer stories or adapting traditional stories to become queer inclusive while still honoring the original intention of the work, said Ballyhoo Artistic Director Shileah Corey. “Our priority is to create a safe and inclusive space for young performers to be seen and joyously accepted, and to explore, learn and thrive.” The grant, Corey said, “will allow us to provide scholarships and travel stipends to numerous students, help us continue to create a diverse student body, allow us to present one of our summer shows completely tuition-free for all participants, and to further our mission of inclusive ticket pricing (including free tickets) for upcoming productions.”

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce received a $60,000 grant for its Taste Edmonds event. “If you ask someone from Edmonds what they love so much about it here, there’s a good chance they’d list off one of the signature events that the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce produces,” said Ryan Crowther, Edmonds Chamber president and CEO. “Events are a piece of the soul of towns and cities across Snohomish County and are a vital tool in the recovery of small business and community connectivity. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce cannot thank Executive Somers and Snohomish County enough for the timely response and for acknowledging the importance of arts, culture and gatherings in our community.”

Here is the full list of recipients and their awards:

Nonprofit recovery grant awards (totaling $245,000)

Sustain Music Project ($5,000): The Sustain Music Project is a unique classical music ensemble that goes beyond the traditional concert experience, presenting innovative and engaging performances that incorporate elements of visual art, culinary adventures, lighting, storytelling, and other artistic and theatrical experiences.

Monroe Arts Council ($5,000): The Monroe Arts Council was formed in 2003 with the mission of stimulating the growth of the visual, literary, and performing arts in Monroe, and enhancing the community through art in public places.

Eurasia Arts Ensemble ($5,000) pending submission of additional documentation: The ensemble’s mission is to educate, inspire and entertain the American public through cultural dance and music of the Silk Road.

Kenmore & District Pipe Band ($5,000): The band’s mission is to foster and grow appreciation for the ancient art of Scottish bagpiping and drumming in Snohomish County.

Marysville City Bands ($5,000): This organization provides opportunities for residents of the Marysville area to play and enjoy music.

Rhapsody Winterguard ($10,000): Rhapsody Winterguard endeavors to provide an education in pageantry, nurture creativity and cultivate outstanding individuals.

Ballyhoo Theatre ($10,000): This small educational theatre company specializes in telling queer stories by queer youth, producing five-six full shows a year, plus cabaret and concert performances.

Washington Blues Society ($15,000): The society hosts free, monthly live music concerts across the state, including 15 events in Snohomish County in 2023.

Sno-King Community Chorale at Edmonds Community College ($15,000): A non-audition membership-based chorale, learning challenging and diverse musical literature in a broad range of styles, providing an extraordinary educational experience through rehearsals, concerts, and cultural exchange.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra ($25,000): Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony exists to nourish its musicians and the community by providing inspiring performances of outstanding music, educational outreach to children, college scholarships, tuition assistance for summer music school.

Everett Philharmonic Orchestra ($25,000) pending submission of additional documentation: The orchestra performs live symphonic music in Snohomish County, to build community and quality of life in Everett, Snohomish County and surrounding area.

The Dance School ($30,000): Promotes the art of dance in all its forms and to introduce dance to the community.

Village Theatre ($30,000): Its mission is to be a regionally recognized and nationally influential center of excellence in family theatre: to promote a season of top-quality productions, to commission and produce new musicals that achieve national exposure, to train young people in theatre skills for career opportunities and enriched lives, to develop a broad-based appreciation for live theatre, to promote positive values through art.

Edmonds Center for the Arts ($30,000): Organized exclusively for the benefit of and to carry out the celebration of the performing arts through strengthening and inspiring the community and stewarding the development and creative use of the Edmonds Center for the Arts Campus.

Edmonds Driftwood Players ($30,000): Edmonds Driftwood Players nurtures the art of live theatre by creating a vibrant and accessible community experience

Events and festivals recovery grant swards (totaling $255,000)

Rotary Club of Edmonds ($5,000) for “Edmonds Oktoberfest” pending submission of additional documentation

Aquafest Association of Lake Stevens ($20,000) for “Aquafest”

Everett Music Initiative ($50,000) for “Fisherman’s Village Music Festival” pending submission of additional documentation

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce ($60,000) for “Taste Edmonds”

Summer Meltdown LLC ($60,000) for “Folk Dream (Formerly Summer Meltdown)”

Nile Shriners ($60,000) for “Nile Nightmares Haunted House” in Mountlake Terrace.

Agreements with awardees are planned to be finalized and implemented by May 2023.