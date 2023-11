Local athletes earn all-Wesco honors

The following Edmonds School District high school athletes earned all-Wesco conference honors for fall sports in 2023.

Football

Wesco 3A South

First Team Offense

Adam Wallis, Mountlake Terrace, offensive line

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace, running back

Jesse Hart, Edmonds-Woodway, wide receiver

Diego Escandon, Edmonds-Woodway, wide receiver

First Team Defense

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace, defensive line

Eli Swett, Mountlake Terrace, defensive line

Chris Cruz-Akre, Edmonds-Woodway, inside linebacker

Krystian Piechocinski, Edmonds-Woodway, outside linebacker

Diego Escandon, Edmonds-Woodway, defensive back

Logan Tews, Mountlake Terrace, defensive back

First Team Special Teams

Diego Escandon, Edmonds-Woodway, punt returner

Braeden Swan, Mountlake Terrace, kicker

Victor Alvarez, Lynnwood, punter

Second Team Offense

Steven Warren Jr., Edmonds-Woodway, quarterback

Jon Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway, offensive line

Trevor Coble, Mountlake Terrace, offensive line

David Danyo, Edmonds-Woodway, wide receiver

Logan Tews, Mountlake Terrace, wide receiver

Second Team Defense

Mike Egenamba, Edmonds-Woodway, defensive line

Kellen O’Brien, Lynnwood, defensive line

Nate Williams, Lynnwood, inside linebacker

Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace, inside linebacker

Lukas Wanke, Edmonds-Woodway, outside linebacker

KJ Chappell, Edmonds-Woodway, defensive back

Rayshaun Connor, Mountlake Terrace, defensive back

Honorable Mention

Anthony Andreica, Lynnwood

Asaf Kinfe, Lynnwood

Asa Young, Mountlake Terrace

Polk Division

First Team Offense

Jagger Bishop, Meadowdale, offensive line

Victor Eicher, Meadowdale, wide receiver

First Team Defense

Kelvin Mudaliar, Meadowdale, defensive line

Victor Eicher, Meadowdale, outside linebacker

Second Team Offense

Gus Morrow, Meadowdale, offensive line

Auggie Wilrich, Meadowdale, running back

Second Team Defense

Jordan Joyce, Meadowdale, inside linebacker

Honorable Mention

Lohgan Sloan, Meadowdale

Brian Mills, Meadowdale

Jaggar Bishop, Meadowdale

Cross Country

Wesco 2A/3A South Boys

First Team

John Patterson, jr., Meadowdale

Second Team

Boden Chapek, jr., Edmonds-Woodway

Luke Blomberg, sr., Edmonds-Woodway

Elisha Einfield, sr., Edmonds-Woodway

Matthew Patterson, jr., Meadowdale

Honorable Mention

Landon Smith, so., Meadowdale

Isaac Mach, sr., Edmonds-Woodway

Wesco 2A/3A South Girls

First Team

Payton Conover, sr., Meadowdale

Marley Maquilling, fr., Meadowdale

Second Team

Aliah Karl, so., Edmonds-Woodway

Gabby Landa, fr., Edmonds-Woodway

Sonita Chen, jr., Mountlake Terrace

Honorable Mention

Arielle Analau, jr., Mountlake Terrace

Mio Masunaga, jr. Edmonds-Woodway

Kelly Luu, so., Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Soccer

Wesco 2A/3A

First Team

Chloe Parker, Mountlake Terrace, defender

Natalie Cardin, Mountlake Terrace, forward

Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale, midfielder

Morgan Damschen, Mountlake Terrace, midfielder

Second Team

Daniella Cortezzo, Mountlake Terrace, defender

Claire August, Mountlake Terrace, midfielder

Ava Hunt, Mountlake Terrace, midfielder

Honorable Mention

Aubri Sadler, Meadowdale, defender

Kate Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway, defender

Natalie Strueli, Mountlake Terrace, defender

Reilly Schindler, Edmonds-Woodway, forward

Jordan Brannon, Meadowdale, goalkeeper

Meredith Eldridge, Edmonds-Woodway, goalkeeper

Alice Everett, Edmonds-Woodway, goalkeeper

Jane Hanson, Edmonds-Woodway, midfielder

Emmi Kuecker, Meadowdale, midfielder

Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten, Mountlake Terrace, midfielder

Abby Peterson, Edmonds-Woodway, midfielder

Girls Swimming

Wesco 3A South

First Team

Jeslyn Vuong, jr., Mountlake Terrace, 50 freestyle

Simone Bennett, jr., Edmonds-Woodway, 100 backstroke

Second Team

Simone Bennett, jr., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 medley relay

Madison Morales-Tomas, jr., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 medley relay

Tatumn Detjen, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 medley relay

Sydney Bates, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 medley relay

Zoe MacDonald, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 freestyle

Simone Bennett, jr., Edmonds-Woodway, 100 butterfly

Zoe MacDonald, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 500 freestyle

Kate Marquart, fr., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 freestyle relay

Madison Morales-Tomas, jr., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 freestyle relay

Tatumn Detjen, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 freestyle relay

Sydney Bates, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 200 freestyle relay

Tatumn Detjen, so., Edmonds-Woodway, 100 breaststroke

Honorable Mention

Olivia Garcia, fr., Edmonds-Woodway, 100 butterfly

Mikaela Reyes, sr., Meadowdale, 100 freestyle

Rebecca Coates, jr., Lynnwood, 500 freestyle

Katherine Lombard, jr., Mountlake Terrace, 200 freestyle relay

Lisa Beam, fr., Mountlake Terrace, 200 freestyle relay

Dana Khasanov, sr., Mountlake Terrace, 200 freestyle relay

Jeslyn Vuong, jr., Mountlake Terrace, 200 freestyle relay

Olivia Garcia, fr., Edmonds-Woodway, 100 backstroke

Jeslyn Vuong, jr., Mountlake Terrace, 100 breaststroke

Katherine Lombard, jr., Mountlake Terrace, 400 freestyle relay

Lisa Beam, fr., Mountlake Terrace, 400 freestyle relay

Gretta Patterson, fr., Mountlake Terrace, 400 freestyle relay

Aila Howson, jr., Mountlake Terrace, 400 freestyle relay

Boys Tennis

Wesco 2A/3A South

First Team

Nalu Akiona, Edmonds-Woodway, singles

Thomas Mahoney, Edmonds-Woodway, doubles

Ben Browne, Edmonds-Woodway, doubles

Coach of the Year

John Huynh, Lynnwood

Volleyball

Wesco 2A/3A

First Team

Indira Carey-Boxley, Edmonds-Woodway

Jordyn Higa, Lynnwood

Paige Gessey, Lynnwood

Hannah Johnson, Lynnwood

Charlie Thomas, Lynnwood

Haley Trinh, Mountlake Terrace

Second Team

Sydney Petelle, Edmonds-Woodway

Sammy Holmer, Lynnwood

Sofia Brockmeyer, Meadowdale

Laiken Thoesen, Meadowdale

Honorable Mention

Alyssa Dittoe, Edmonds-Woodway

Kate McCarthy, Edmonds-Woodway

Addyson Pontak, Edmonds-Woodway

Violet DuBois, Meadowdale

Ja’elle Jenkins, Meadowdale

Coach of the Year

Annalise Mudaliar, Lynnwood