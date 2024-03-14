Local athletes earn winter 2023-24 all-Wesco honors

Edmonds School District student athletes who received all-Wesco league honors following the winter sports season.
Boys Basketball- Wesco 3A/2A
Co-Most Valuable Player
Jaxon Dubiel, sr., Mountlake Terrace
First Team
Jaxon Dubiel, sr., Mountlake Terrace
Zaveon Jones, sr., Mountlake Terrace
Honorable Mention
Rayshaun Connor, jr., Mountlake Terrace
DJ Karl, soph., Edmonds-Woodway
Tate Lynch, sr., Meadowdale
Brandon Martinez-Arceo, sr., Lynnwood
Logan Tews, sr., Mountlake Terrace
Jaymon Wright, sr., Meadowdale
Girls Basketball- Wesco 3A/2A
Player of the Year
Gia Powell, sr., Meadowdale
First Team
Aniya Hooker, sr., Lynnwood
Kayla Lorenz, sr., Lynnwood
Gia Powell, sr., Meadowdale
Second Team
Mia Brockmeyer, soph., Meadowdale
Natalie Durbin, sr., Edmonds-Woodway
Audrey Lucas, jr., Meadowdale
Honorable mention
Indira Carey-Boxley, soph., Edmonds-Woodway
Teyah Clark, sr., Lynnwood
Jordyn Stokes, fr., Mountlake Terrace
Lexi Zardis, fr., Meadowdale
Boys Wrestling- Wesco 3A South
First Team
113 lbs.- AP Tran, sr., Edmonds-Woodway
120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, soph., Lynnnwood
126 lbs.- Eric Ly, jr., Lynnwood
132 lbs.- Maddox Millikan, sr., Meadowdale
138 lbs.- Chris Ramirez, soph., Meadowdale
144 lbs.- Issac Williams, jr., Mountlake Terrace
175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, jr., Edmonds-Woodway
215 lbs.- Mika Serafinas, jr., Edmonds-Woodway
285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, sr., Lynnwood
Boys Swimming- 3A South
Honorable mention
200 Medley Relay- Lynnwood (Alex Lee, jr., Min Choi, jr., Danny Calkins, sr., Nolan Tyler, sr.)
200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, soph., Patrick Kotwis, jr., Austin Chiu, soph., Jude Willcox, sr.)
100 Backstroke- Alex Lee, jr., Lynnwood
400 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, jr., Austin Chiu, soph., Jude Willcox, sr., Lennox Norenberg, soph.)
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.