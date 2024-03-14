Local athletes earn winter 2023-24 all-Wesco honors

Edmonds School District student athletes who received all-Wesco league honors following the winter sports season.

Boys Basketball- Wesco 3A/2A

Co-Most Valuable Player

Jaxon Dubiel, sr., Mountlake Terrace

First Team

Jaxon Dubiel, sr., Mountlake Terrace

Zaveon Jones, sr., Mountlake Terrace

Honorable Mention

Rayshaun Connor, jr., Mountlake Terrace

DJ Karl, soph., Edmonds-Woodway

Tate Lynch, sr., Meadowdale

Brandon Martinez-Arceo, sr., Lynnwood

Logan Tews, sr., Mountlake Terrace

Jaymon Wright, sr., Meadowdale

Girls Basketball- Wesco 3A/2A

Player of the Year

Gia Powell, sr., Meadowdale

First Team

Aniya Hooker, sr., Lynnwood

Kayla Lorenz, sr., Lynnwood

Gia Powell, sr., Meadowdale

Second Team

Mia Brockmeyer, soph., Meadowdale

Natalie Durbin, sr., Edmonds-Woodway

Audrey Lucas, jr., Meadowdale

Honorable mention

Indira Carey-Boxley, soph., Edmonds-Woodway

Teyah Clark, sr., Lynnwood

Jordyn Stokes, fr., Mountlake Terrace

Lexi Zardis, fr., Meadowdale

Boys Wrestling- Wesco 3A South

First Team

113 lbs.- AP Tran, sr., Edmonds-Woodway

120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, soph., Lynnnwood

126 lbs.- Eric Ly, jr., Lynnwood

132 lbs.- Maddox Millikan, sr., Meadowdale

138 lbs.- Chris Ramirez, soph., Meadowdale

144 lbs.- Issac Williams, jr., Mountlake Terrace

175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, jr., Edmonds-Woodway

215 lbs.- Mika Serafinas, jr., Edmonds-Woodway

285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, sr., Lynnwood

Boys Swimming- 3A South

Honorable mention

200 Medley Relay- Lynnwood (Alex Lee, jr., Min Choi, jr., Danny Calkins, sr., Nolan Tyler, sr.)

200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, soph., Patrick Kotwis, jr., Austin Chiu, soph., Jude Willcox, sr.)

100 Backstroke- Alex Lee, jr., Lynnwood

400 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, jr., Austin Chiu, soph., Jude Willcox, sr., Lennox Norenberg, soph.)

