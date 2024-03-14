Local athletes earn winter 2023-24 all-Wesco honors

Edmonds School District student athletes who received all-Wesco league honors following the winter sports season.

Boys Basketball- Wesco 3A/2A

Co-Most Valuable Player
Jaxon Dubiel, sr., Mountlake Terrace

First Team
Jaxon Dubiel, sr., Mountlake Terrace
Zaveon Jones, sr., Mountlake Terrace

Honorable Mention
Rayshaun Connor, jr., Mountlake Terrace
DJ Karl, soph., Edmonds-Woodway
Tate Lynch, sr., Meadowdale
Brandon Martinez-Arceo, sr., Lynnwood
Logan Tews, sr., Mountlake Terrace
Jaymon Wright, sr., Meadowdale

Girls Basketball- Wesco 3A/2A

Player of the Year
Gia Powell, sr., Meadowdale

First Team
Aniya Hooker, sr., Lynnwood
Kayla Lorenz, sr., Lynnwood
Gia Powell, sr., Meadowdale

Second Team
Mia Brockmeyer, soph., Meadowdale
Natalie Durbin, sr., Edmonds-Woodway
Audrey Lucas, jr., Meadowdale

Honorable mention
Indira Carey-Boxley, soph., Edmonds-Woodway
Teyah Clark, sr., Lynnwood
Jordyn Stokes, fr., Mountlake Terrace
Lexi Zardis, fr., Meadowdale

Boys Wrestling- Wesco 3A South

First Team
113 lbs.- AP Tran, sr., Edmonds-Woodway
120 lbs.- Ashton Myers, soph., Lynnnwood
126 lbs.- Eric Ly, jr., Lynnwood
132 lbs.- Maddox Millikan, sr., Meadowdale
138 lbs.- Chris Ramirez, soph., Meadowdale
144 lbs.- Issac Williams, jr., Mountlake Terrace
175 lbs.- Ever Yamada, jr., Edmonds-Woodway
215 lbs.- Mika Serafinas, jr., Edmonds-Woodway
285 lbs.- Jerin Wilson, sr., Lynnwood

Boys Swimming- 3A South

Honorable mention
200 Medley Relay- Lynnwood (Alex Lee, jr., Min Choi, jr., Danny Calkins, sr., Nolan Tyler, sr.)
200 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, soph., Patrick Kotwis, jr., Austin Chiu, soph., Jude Willcox, sr.)
100 Backstroke- Alex Lee, jr., Lynnwood
400 Freestyle Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, jr., Austin Chiu, soph., Jude Willcox, sr., Lennox Norenberg, soph.)

— Compiled by Steve Willits

