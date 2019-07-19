Local celebration July 20 to mark 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and Neil Armstrong’s pioneering Moon walk, there will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. July 20 at an Edmonds’ Neil Armstrong Plaza, located at the north end of the Edmonds Police Station at 250 5th Ave. N.

Feliks Banel, noted Northwest historian and KIRO-FM radio personality, will be on hand to emcee the event. Guests will include Mayor Dave Earling, local historian Larry Vogel, and the color guard of VFW Post 8870.

Banel will talk about the historical significance of the anniversary and invite people in attendance to share their memories of the Apollo 11 landing.

You can learn more about Neil Armstrong Plaza in our earlier story here.