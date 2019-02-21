Local companies at Seattle Home Show Feb. 23-March 3

Several local companies are among those exhibiting at the Seattle Home Show, the nation’s oldest and largest consumer home show, Feb. 23 through March 3 at CenturyLink Field Event Center.
Everything from a new “smart” induction burner, with its own smart pan and recipe app, to a new “collapsible” tiny log cabin that lets you quickly assemble or disassemble it to move to another location, will be on display at this year’s show.
Among the Lynnwood companies that will be exhibiting at the 75th Seattle Home Show are:
Abadab, LLC
Anko Retail, Inc
Comcast Cable
Industrial Effect
Outdoor Heated Furniture
Premier Wealth Management
Reese’s Custom Pieces
Rich’s For The Home
Town & Country Post Frame Bldgs.
Washington Energy Services
Window World of North Puget Sound
Also exhibiting is Lynnwood Today sponsor Irons Brothers Construction.
Plenty of parking will be available at CenturyLink Field Event Center Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5 with E-ticket purchase.
Seattle Home Show runs Saturday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 3. Show hours are: Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Monday-Friday noon-6 p.m. Admission is $13 adults, $9 seniors (60+) and military, $3 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home Show at CenturyLink Field Parking Garage and Mariners Garage.