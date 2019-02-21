Local companies at Seattle Home Show Feb. 23-March 3

Several local companies are among those exhibiting at the Seattle Home Show, the nation’s oldest and largest consumer home show, Feb. 23 through March 3 at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Everything from a new “smart” induction burner, with its own smart pan and recipe app, to a new “collapsible” tiny log cabin that lets you quickly assemble or disassemble it to move to another location, will be on display at this year’s show.

Among the Lynnwood companies that will be exhibiting at the 75th Seattle Home Show are:

Abadab, LLC

Anko Retail, Inc

Comcast Cable

Industrial Effect

Outdoor Heated Furniture

Premier Wealth Management

Reese’s Custom Pieces

Rich’s For The Home

Town & Country Post Frame Bldgs.

Washington Energy Services

Window World of North Puget Sound

Also exhibiting is Lynnwood Today sponsor Irons Brothers Construction.

Plenty of parking will be available at CenturyLink Field Event Center Parking Garage and Mariners Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5 with E-ticket purchase.

Seattle Home Show runs Saturday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, March 3. Show hours are: Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Monday-Friday noon-6 p.m. Admission is $13 adults, $9 seniors (60+) and military, $3 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home Show at CenturyLink Field Parking Garage and Mariners Garage.