Local Eagle Scout project highlights messages of peace

1 of 2

Lynnwood officials and city staff held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a new art project featuring a message of peace for the city.

Nine, 7-foot-tall poles were installed at different locations near the Lynnwood Civic Center as part of an International Peace Pole project. Each pole features the message “May Peace Prevail On Earth” in multiple languages.

The Peace Poles are an Eagle Scout project created by Jim Osbourn and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood. Osbourn, a Lynnwood High School student, said the Peace Poles are meant to serve as a reminder for the city to visualize and champion world peace every day.

In November, Osbourn said he approached Mayor Nicola Smith about installing the poles as his project to become an Eagle Scout. He said he was inspired by a similar Eagle Scout project featuring a wooden Peace Pole and Peace Garden that had previously been installed at Lynnwood Elementary School.

“The best projects are the projects that push you the most and I had quite a bit of pushing,” he said.

Eight languages are featured on each pole and 16 total languages are included across the nine poles. The poles also include a plaque with the message written in Braille.

Osbourn said when deciding which languages to use, he considered the city’s demographics and each pole’s location. For example, the Peace Pole near the Lynnwood Police Department features the message in Polish and Samoan, in honor of the heritage of two of Lynnwood’s police officers.

To view each of Lynnwood’s International Peace Pole projects, visit their locations at: