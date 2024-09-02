Local food events coming up: Wine and pizza

We are so lucky to have so many wonderful local restaurants, bars and cafes. More and more proprietors are having food and wine events to celebrate new releases, new menus and new collaborations. Email me if you want your food/wine event featured in My Neighborhood News Network publications for Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Fun wine events

Vertical Wine Collective, which specializes in sustainably packaged wines, announced its official launch with a focus on premium, sustainably packaged boxed wines. Committed to reducing the environmental impact of wine production and packaging, Vertical Wine Collective offers a selection of premium wines in eco-friendly, convenient and innovative boxed formats.

By choosing to work with wineries that package their wines in eco-friendly boxes, the company is reducing helping reduce the wine industries’ carbon footprint, cutting down on waste and providing consumers with a more sustainable option without compromising on quality.

To celebrate, the company will be hosting two exclusive pop-up experiences in Edmonds, offering wine enthusiasts the opportunity to taste and discover their unique boxed wine offerings.

Upcoming events include:

Thursday, Sept. 12 at Podium, Edmonds

Indulge in a curated selection of premium boxed wines from top producers including Ami Ami, Alileo, Sandy Giovese, Really Good Boxed Wine, and Quadrum Wines. Event Link

Thursday, Oct. 10 at Musicology, Edmonds

Indulge in a curated selection of premium boxed and canned wines from top producers like Vino Disco, Gamebox, Tablas Creek and Djuce. Event Link

Each event will feature exclusive tasting sessions, special offers on boxed wine purchases, and a chance to engage with the proprietors about their commitment to sustainability and innovation in the wine industry. “Our pop-up experiences are the perfect opportunity to taste our wines, learn about our mission, and be part of a growing movement towards more eco-friendly choices in wine consumption,” said Lee and Kelsey Reeves, proprietors at Vertical Wine Collective.

For more information, visit www.verticalwinecollective.com

Free pizza at Pagliacci

Celebrate 45 years with free pizza at Pagliacci from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

“Our goal is to give away 50,000 slices,” says Matt Galvin, co-owner of Pagliacci. “What a great way to celebrate 45 years in business. It is also our special way of saying thank you.”

Four favorite pies will be available by the slice: The Original, Pepperoni, AGOG and South Philly.

As an added bonus, customers who receive free slices can enter to win a gift card at the Pagliacci locations, which include nearby stores in Edmonds and Shoreline. Customers receiving free slices can also enter to win one of five $1,000 gift cards.

Due to the high volume expected for this event, Pagliacci will not be able to accept pre-orders for slice pick-up.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.