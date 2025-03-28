Local genealogists to discuss AI-powered full text search during April 2 meeting in Lynnwood

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is presenting a program Wednesday, April 2 in Lynnwood on how to use full text search to better access family history records.

According to a society announcement, FamilySearch.org is one of the premier resources for family historians, offering free access to an ever-growing collection of physical and digital records from around the world. But with millions of new records added each day, traditional cataloging can’t keep up. To bridge the gap, FamilySearch has introduced full text search, which leverages artificial intelligence to make records more accessible.

Janice and Keith Allred will be featured at the April 2 meeting at the Wickers Building in Heritage Parks. The Allreds will demonstrate how to use full text search effectively, share expert tips and tricks, and explore what this technology means for the future of genealogy research.

The in-person presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. People interested in viewing the meeting online can join at 7 pm. More details can be found on the society’s calendar here.

The Allreds are experienced genealogists who have lectured extensively throughout the region. Keith Allred, a native of Othello, Washington, studied history and economics at Brigham Young University, where he worked on cataloging clan family history records from Korea and China for FamilySearch’s predecessor. He is a retired lawyer trained at the University of Chicago who practiced law in a major Seattle law firm for 37 years. He has authored two books on his own family history. Janice Allred discovered her passion for genealogy as a teenager in Southern California and has since deepened her expertise through research, coursework, and leadership. She holds a certificate in genealogy research from Boston University and served as director of the Kirkland FamilySearch Center from 2013 to 2017.