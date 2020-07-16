Local Girl Scout sells most cookies two years running despite coronavirus

Could you sell 3,572 boxes of cookies in two weeks? What if you had to do that during a pandemic while remaining socially distant? That’s what one local Girl Scout did to retain her title of the top Girl Scouts of Western Washington Cookie Sales-Scout two years in a row.

Girl Scouts oversees the largest girl-run business in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Sale. For two weeks every spring, Girl Scouts like Aly Gustavson learn public speaking, financial management, persistence, goal-setting, sales and leadership skills as they hone their art with friends, neighbors and strangers. This spring, the pandemic cut the sale short. But that didn’t keep Aly — an Edmonds Heights K-12 student and Cadette Girl Scout who lives in Lynnwood — from meeting her goal of becoming the first Girl Scout in council memory to be the Western Washington council’s top cookie seller two years in a row.

“It is all thanks to my parents and customers that I was able to do this,” said Aly, a member of Troop 43866 based in Lynnwood. “My parents and customers … because of how much they like cookies!”

Aly’s troop has decided to go on a week-long trip to Hawaii when this pandemic has finally ended. They will first travel to a Girl Scout camp on Maui, then for the last day or two, spend time on Oahu. “We hope that this will be a good learning experience about the culture of Hawaii, and about the volcanoes,” she says,”and hopefully we will meet some of our sister troops in Hawaii as well.”

Earning money for her troop to travel isn’t the only way Aly will benefit from her hard work. Her cookie sales also mean she can go to camp, work on community service projects, and earn awesome prizes. “I was overjoyed because my cookie sales meant that I could go to three camps this summer. Unfortunately, the pandemic stopped me from doing that.”

On the bright side, Aly will still get her prizes for being the top cookie seller, including an I-Pad Air and a custom Vans backpack.

“I am grateful for my customers. I wouldn’t have been able to get where I am now without them,” she says.

Over her entire time in Girl Scouting, a total of seven years, Aly has sold over 14,000 boxes of cookies. Will she be in the top sales position against next year? “Well,” she says with a giggle, “most likely. But it’s a lot of work and I’ll be in middle school next year. That might make it harder.”

— Story and photo submitted by Elliott Gustavson