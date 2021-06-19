Local group invites you to learn more about genealogy research Mondays via Zoom

Attention genealogists: Would you like to visit with others interested in genealogy and share facts and research stories — plus learn possible solutions to your brick walls? Join the North Seattle/South Snohomish area group offered by Sno-Isle Genealogical Society every Monday at 10 a.m. for one hour via Zoom.

Register for this free workshop session at https://genealworks.org/

For more information, call 425-775-6267.