Local high schools nominated for 5th Avenue Theater awards

The 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle announced its 2019 5th Avenue Theater Awards nominations and honorable mentions on Tuesday with productions from three local high schools getting nods.

The orchestra for Meadowdale High School’s production of Little Women has been nominated in the Outstanding Orchestra category. The production also received honorable mentions for Outstanding Choreography and for Victoria Forguson’s performance in the role of Aunt March.

Other honorable mentions handed out by the 5th Avenue Theater include Outstanding Direction for Mountlake Terrace High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors and Outstanding Hair & Makeup Design for Edmonds-Heights K-12 production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The awards committee also gave a Special Honors – Student Achievement award to Sophie Stocker at Meadowdale High School for her efforts in the school’s drama department.

Award adjudicators took in 128 high school musical productions from throughout Washington state this school year to come up with their nominations, honors and honorable mentions. The awards will be presented at the 5th Avenue Theater on June 3.

2019 5th Avenue Theater Awards Nominations, Honorable Mentions (Edmonds School District schools):

— Special Honors – Student Achievement – Sophie Stocker, Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski