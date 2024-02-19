Local host families sought for international exchange students

The nonprofit Pan Atlantic Foundation is looking for host families for international exchange students.
To become a host family, all you need is a spare bedroom with a comfy bed, the ability to provide three meals a day (they don’t have to be cooked, just accessible) and a clean background check.
If you’re interested in hosting or know someone who would be a great fit, text or call 206-518-2717 for more information and applications.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.