Local incumbents leading in early general election returns

Incumbents in local legislative districts were leading in early general election returns posted by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.
In the 21st Legislative District, which includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, Sen. Marko Liias, a Democrat, had 21,533 of the vote — or 64% — compared to 12,317 votes — or 36% — for Republican challenger Janelle Cass.
Rep. Strom Peterson, who serves the 21st District in Position 1 and is also a Democrat, had 22,766 votes — or 67% — with Amy Schaper, a Republican, earning 10,964 votes — or 32% — in first-day returns.
Also in the 21st, Position 2 Democratic Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self received 22,466 votes (67%) to 11,125 for Republican challenger Petra Bigea (33%).
In the 32nd Legislative District, which represents portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood as well as Mountlake Terrace and Woodway, incumbent Sen. Jesse Salomon was beating fellow Democrat Patricia Weber, receiving 10,239 votes (71%) to 3,695 (26%) for Weber.
Position 1 State Rep. Cindy Ryu, a Democrat, received 12,027 (77%) in Tuesday’s returns, compared to 3,548 (23%) for Republican challenger Lori Theis.
Position 2 Democratic incumbent Lauren Davis had 11,844 votes (74%) to 26% for Republican Anthony Hubbard.
In the race for Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney, Democrat Jason Cummings had 104,043 votes (58%) in early returns, with Republican challenger Brett Rogers getting 76,071 (42.20%).
