Local leaders to speak at Lynnwood International Women’s Day event March 5

An International Women’s Day celebration March 5 will bring together a diverse group of Lynnwood city leaders.

Attendees will hear from four guest speakers sharing their personal stories of leadership and community activity, starting with Mayor Christine Frizzell, Edmonds School District Community Coordinator Sally Guzmán, Founder and CEO of Project Girl Mentoring Olympia Edwards and Jody Early, who teaches Women’s Health Studies at University of Washington Bothell.

Guest speakers and attendees will discuss equity, collaboration and empowerment among women. Organizers say they hope to inspire insightful questions and community involvement.

Although International Women’s Day is celebrated globally March 8, the free conference will take place three days prior, on Sunday, March 5. It will be hosted at the Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Avenue, from 2-4 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for the Lynnwood Food Bank.