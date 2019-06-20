Local libraries launching summer reading programs

Sno-Isle Libraries is urging kids and teens to blast off into a “Universe of Stories” with its Explore Summer reading program underway now at library branches throughout Snohomish and Island Counties, including the four local libraries in south Snohomish County.

Teens and kids 18 and younger can sign up for the summer program at any Sno-Isle branch library or online, pledge to read at least 10 hours this summer, then start reading and keeping track of books read through August.

Participants in the program will earn prize books and bookmarks for books read or time spent reading this summer.

Branch libraries throughout the two counties are also holding free launch events over the next three weeks to celebrate the Explore Summer program. Attendees to the launch events can sign up for the program, be inspired by special activities and guests and even pick up pairs of complimentary tickets to a Seattle Storm basketball game in August – the limited supply of Storm tickets are for either the Aug. 2 or Aug. 8 home games at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Edmonds Library was the first in south Snohomish County to hold their Explore Summer launch event on June 18; Brier, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace will host their events on June 22 and June 26.

For more information about the Sno-Isle Libraries Explore Summer reading program or to sign up, click www.sno-isle.org/exploresummer.

Sno-Isle Libraries Explore Summer launch events (local libraries)

Brier Library — Space Dog from Planet K-9 with Eric Ode; Saturday, June 22; 11 a.m.

Lynnwood Library — Gravity Catastrophe with Alex Zerbe; Wednesday, June 26; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Library — Gravity Catastrophe with Alex Zerbe; Wednesday, June 26; 6:30 p.m.