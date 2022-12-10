Local officers participate in Shop-with-a-Cop Friday

Law enforcement personnel from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the Washington State Patrol joined host Mukilteo Police Department for the Shop-with-a-Cop event at the North Point Plaza Fred Meyer on 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Friday night.

Participants followed their assigned kids from aisle to aisle as they picked just the right toys for themselves or others. Sometimes, the little shoppers would find that toy, only to change their minds for a nicer toy. The cops would patiently tag along.

Nathan Fabia, the crime prevention officer for the City of Mukilteo, helped to organize the event. He said, “We got about 30 kids from the Mukilteo School District, and this event is funded by the Mukilteo Police Foundation. Each kid gets $100 to spend on gifts for the holiday season.”

What do the kids get out of this, besides the toys? Officer Fabia said, “We just hope that the kids will have a good, positive interaction with police and hopefully the gifts and being around some officers puts a smile on their face and helps them and their families in this holiday season.”

–Story, photos by video by David Carlos