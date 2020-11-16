Local organizations join forces to sponsor 2020 virtual 5K Holiday Dash

The Edmonds Police Foundation’s annual 5K Holiday Dash has gone virtual — and is now a joint effort between the foundation and Support 7, which assists victims on the scene of crisis events in Southwest Snohomish County.

The 5K event will launch, as is tradition, on Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. However, runners/walkers/strollers will have until the end of 2020 to complete their 5K and are encouraged to share photos of their run along with the completed time to be celebrated. Runners can utilize the same course as years past or they can make their own.

This year’s participants can register online and receive a commemorative “running bib” by mail for each participant.

To register for the Virtual 5K Holiday Dash, or for more information about the event and the sponsoring organizations, go www.edmondspolicefoundation.org and www.support7.org

The Edmonds Police Foundation was created in 1996 as a community-based organization to assist the Edmonds Police Department through education, fundraising, and citizen involvement.

Support 7 each year serves hundreds of local families, responding alongside police and fire first responders to local high-profile events such as fires, search and rescue operations, suicide and crime scene scenarios.