Local prep basketball teams head to postseason play starting Thursday

After three days of waiting for area school districts to reopen after last weekend’s snowfall, Wesco League officials have decided to put the deep-freeze on remaining boys and girls basketball games in the 2018-2019 regular season.

Instead, the league is canceling those games and sending teams directly into postseason District 1 3A or District 1/2 2A tournament play starting on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The decision was made because not all school districts represented in the Wesco League opened on Wednesday due to the snow that came Sunday and Monday morning and the lingering cold temperatures that followed.

The move affects all eight boys and girls basketball teams at the four Edmonds School District high schools as all eight teams were to have one more contest against other Wesco League squads. The boys and girls teams at Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High Schools will now head straight into postseason tournament action.

Five of the eight teams will be suited up on Thursday for district tourney play-in loser-out games. The Lynnwood Royals’ boys will host Squalicum, the Meadowdale Mavericks’ boys will host Shorecrest, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks will play at the Cedarcrest Red Wolves and the Lynnwood Lady Royals and Meadowdale Lady Mavericks will face each other at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavs’ games will be staged as a doubleheader at Meadowdale High School; the girls’ game will begin at 6 p.m. with the boys’ contest serving as the nightcap at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The winning teams on Thursday will enter the double-elimination portion of the District 1 3A and District 1/2 2A tournaments; those matchups will begin on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 8 and 9. The losing teams on Thursday will be finished for the 2018-2019 season.

Based upon their seeding, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ boys and girls teams and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys’ squad get to bypass district tourney play-in loser-out games and will compete in their first tournament contests on Friday, Feb. 8 (Edmonds-Woodway boys and girls) and Saturday, Feb. 9 (Mountlake Terrace boys).

The top four teams to come out of the four 12-team tournaments will qualify for the regional games of the WIAA state basketball tournaments on Feb. 22 or 23.

Seeding for the four district tournaments were set by an RPI ranking of all teams in the corresponding district – District 1 for the 3A teams and Districts 1 and 2 for the 2A teams (Districts 1 and 2 combine for their district-level tournament). RPI rankings is a statistical system taking into account a team’s winning percentage and their opponents winning percentage to comparatively rank teams.

To view the 2019 District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (with Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale), click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2791&sport=3.

To view the 2019 District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket (with Mountlake Terrace), click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2779&sport=3.

To view the 2019 District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket (with Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale), click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12.

To view the 2019 District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket (with Mountlake Terrace), click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2781&sport=12.

Prep Basketball District Tournament team capsules (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace)

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors boys team

Coach: Robert Brown

2018-2019 record: 8-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-7 overall

District seeding: No. 5 seed in District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus No. 4-seeded Stanwood; Friday, Feb. 8; 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School (first round of double-elimination District 1 tourney)

Lynnwood Royals boys team

Coach: Bobby Hinnenkamp

2018-2019 record: 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-11 overall

District seeding: No. 7 seed in District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus No. 10-seeded Squalicum; Thursday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School (District 1 tourney play-in loser-out game)

Meadowdale Mavericks boys team

Coach: Roger O’Neill

2018-2019 record: 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-9 overall

District seeding: No. 8 seed in District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus No. 9-seeded Shorecrest; Thursday, Feb. 7; approximately 7:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School (District 1 tourney play-in loser-out game)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys team

Coach: Nalin Sood

2018-2019 record: 9-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-5 overall

District seeding: No. 3 seed in District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus winner of no.6-seeded Sehome vs. No. 11-seeded Sedro-Woolley; Saturday, Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (first round of double-elimination District 1/2 tourney)

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls team

Coach: Jon Rasmussen

2018-2019 record: 8-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-8 overall

District seeding: No. 5 seed in District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Friday, Feb. 8; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School (first round of double-elimination District 1 tourney)

Meadowdale Mavericks girls team

Coach: Arlie Mahler

2018-2019 record: 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-7 overall

District seeding: No. 8 in District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus Lynnwood; Thursday, Feb. 7; 6 p.m. at Meadowdale High School (District 1 tourney play-in loser-out game)

Lynnwood Royals girls team

Coach: Brandon Newby

2018-2019 record: 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-10 overall

District seeding: No. 9 in District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Feb. 7; 6 p.m. at Meadowdale High School (District 1 tourney play-in loser-out game)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls team

Coach: Daun Brown

2018-2019 record: 2-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-15 overall

District seeding: No. 10 in District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament

First tournament game: versus Cedarcrest; Thursday, Feb. 7; 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall (District 1/2 tourney play-in loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski