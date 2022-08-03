Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022

Here are the first-day election results for those candidates who appeared on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. Among the local races: Washington State Senate and House seats, District 2 Congressional seat and Snohomish County Prosecutor. The top two candidates advance to the general election.
You can track the results as additional returns come in — the next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 — by visiting the Snohomish County Elections website here.
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Marko Liias
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|11,593
|63.36%
|
Janelle Cass
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,673
|36.47%
|
WRITE-IN
|32
|0.17%
|Total Votes
|18,298
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Rep Pos. 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Amy Schaper
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,861
|32.14%
|
Strom Peterson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|12,347
|67.7%
|
WRITE-IN
|29
|0.16%
|Total Votes
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Rep. Pos. 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Jenifer Short
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,990
|16.38%
|
Petra Bigea
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,121
|17.09%
|
Lillian Ortiz-Self
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|12,123
|66.39%
|
WRITE-IN
|25
|0.14%
|Total Votes
|18,259
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Evelyn Anthony
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2,801
|14.11%
|
Patricia Weber
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3,728
|18.78%
|
Jesse Salomon
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|13,102
|66.02%
|
WRITE-IN
|215
|1.08%
|Total Votes
|19,846
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Lori Theis
(Prefers Election Integrity Party)
|3,238
|16.12%
|
Cindy Ryu
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|16,685
|83.08%
|
WRITE-IN
|160
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|20,083
|LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Anthony Hubbard
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,902
|19.05%
|
Lauren Davis
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|16,487
|80.5%
|
WRITE-IN
|93
|0.45%
|Total Votes
|20,482
|Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Brett Rogers
(Prefers Republican Party)
|39,407
|40.73%
|
Jason Cummings
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|57,235
|59.15%
|
WRITE-IN
|118
|0.12%
|Total Votes
|96,760
|CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2 – U.S. Rep.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Cody Hart
(Prefers MAGA Republican Party)
|10,526
|9.03%
|
Dan Matthews
(Prefers Republican Party)
|20,452
|17.54%
|
Doug “Yoshe” Revelle
(States No Party Preference)
|476
|0.41%
|
Bill Wheeler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,669
|4.01%
|
Jon Welch
(Prefers Conservative Party)
|849
|0.73%
|
Brandon Lee Stalnaker
(Prefers Republican Party)
|675
|0.58%
|
Jason Call
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|15,490
|13.29%
|
Leif Johnson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,611
|2.24%
|
Carrie R. Kennedy
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,292
|3.68%
|
Rick Larsen
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|56,438
|48.41%
|
WRITE-IN
|101
|0.09%
|Total Votes
|116,579
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.