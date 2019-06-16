Local senior centers looking for more players to perform in Silver Foxes readers theatre

The Edmonds/Mountlake Terrace Senior Centers are looking for “a few good men…and women” to become the driving force behind their Readers Theatre Group, “The Silver Fox Players,” a performing troupe specializing in entertaining other seniors and those who intend to become seniors sometime in the near or distant future.

The group is headed by Kent Johnson of Lynnwood, who has an extensive background in theatre production. The goal is to present readers theatre performances for church groups, senior centers, hospitals, and other “meet-ups” that might like to raise additional funds by hosting an evening of fun and sometimes proactive theatre.

“This ensemble is structured to tour to other local venues and, eventually, make its performances available to area FM radio stations and YouTube distribution,” Johnson said.

The Silver Fox Players meet at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center at Ballinger Park (the former golf course clubhouse) every Monday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. To learn more, contact one of the following:

Michelle Burke [email protected] 425-954-2520

Lisa Norton [email protected] 425-672-2407

Shirley Lovelace [email protected] 206-780-0344

Kent Johnson 206-578-1515