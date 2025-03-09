Local students put icing on the cake at DeMiero Jazz Fest

by Larry Vogel Posted: March 8, 2025 9
Clinician Dave Barduhn helps Meadowdale Impressions soloist Seda San Nicolas hit just the right note. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
Allen Kim keeps a steady bass line for Meadowdale.
Jack Johnson hits a smooth note.
Vaycn Bellocz keeps up the backbeat on drums for the Impressions.
Lauren Armstrong gets low and subtle.
Vasha Vo’s piano technique evoked jazz great Bill Evans.
Soundsation fans packed the Edmonds Center for the Arts auditorium to hear the group perform Friday night. A staple of the DeMiero Festival for decades, Soundsation has built a loyal and enthusiastic fan base who sing and sway with the group during performances.
Soundsation takes the stage at Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Jake Bergevin provides background licks on the flugelhorn. In addition to his day job as department director and director of bands at Edmonds-Woodway High School, Bergevin has been a featured artist with groups including the Tacoma Symphony and the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra. He has recorded two albums and leads the Jazz Punishments Big Band and the Javatown Swing Orchestra.
Soloist Matthew Wartlett hits an energetic high note.
Shelhie Kroeze is pitch-perfect on the high note.
Eyval Degaga plays it sweet and subtle.
Jeff Horenstein has brought his unique touch to his first year directing Soundsation.
Rohan Moore keeps a steady bass line.

The final day of the 2025 DeMiero Jazz Festival Friday included standout performances from the Meadowdale High School Impressions and Soundsation from Edmonds College, both under the direction of Meadowdale choral director Jeff Horenstein.

Founded in 1974 by the late Frank DeMiero, Soundsation has toured extensively, including performances at the Concord Jazz Festival, the Montreux and North Sea Jazz Festivals in Europe, and tours in Japan and Hong Kong. For the past 36 years, the group had been under the tutelage of Four Freshman alum Kirk Marcy, who retired this year, passing the reins to Horenstein.

Horenstein is a longtime Meadowdale choral director and recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including Country Music Association Music Teacher of Excellence and Washington Music Educator’s High School Teacher of the Year. He said he is overjoyed at the opportunity to add Soundsation to his musical work.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” he said.  “The talent of these singers is so awesome.  It’s a privilege to work with them.”

