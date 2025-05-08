Local veterans groups unite to help veterans in need

During April, VFW Post 8870, American Legion Post 66 of Edmonds and Vietnam Veterans of America Post 423 (VVA) from Mountlake Terrace united to help fellow veterans in need.

On April 15, VFW 8870, American Legion Post 66 and VVA presented the residents of Sebastian Place with $1,500 in Visa gift cards. Sebastain Place is a 20-unit veteran living center in Lynnwood, managed by Catholic Community Services. All the veterans living there are disabled, low income or both, and without Sebastain Place would likely be homeless.

On April 28, the two Edmonds posts presented the staff of YWCA Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) with $2,000 in gift cards to be used to supplement the help SSVF provides to veterans seeking housing. SSVF is a grant program funded by the Veterans Administration and works with veterans and other service providers to place and maintain veterans in housing.

In presenting the gift cards, American Legion Post 66 Commander Dan Mullene said, “We are committed to helping our fellow veterans in whatever ways we can, and this opportunity to support both Sebastian Place and Supportive Services for Veteran Families — both in our community and also working to help our vets — are the type of service organizations we are glad to support.”

VFW Post 8870 Commander Duane Bowman added: “It is important to assist veterans in need. Supporting Sebastian House and Supportive Services for Veteran Families fits our mission in supporting both our community and veterans in need.”

YWCA Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program Manager Karri Wright said n accepting the gift: “The gift cards have provided us with the opportunity to address needs that fall outside the scope of our regular funding. This support enables us to better serve our veterans and meet them where they are at. We are deeply grateful for your trust and for this generous gift.”

Zaneta McQuarter, housing program manager for Sebastian and Claire’s Place, was appreciative of the donations. “Thanks to you all, the gift cards were a blessing for Easter,” she said. “I saw residents use them for gas, a shirt, to pay on PUD, some toiletries for their home etc… We may not realize what a huge difference $25 makes as all of our vets are on fixed incomes. We now have a little cushion for them in those small emergency situations.”