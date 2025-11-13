Long-awaited 200th St SW and Hwy 99 turning lane is complete

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Three years in the making, the turning lane from 200th Street Southwest onto Highway 99 in Lynnwood is completed and open for use.

The Harris Ford dealership was responsible for construction as part of an agreement with the City of Lynnwood regarding the dealership’s expansion project. The turning lane was supposed to be completed in 2024, but as of June 2025 there was no visible sign construction had begun.

However, a resident last week reported to Lynnwood Today that the lane was open. As of Thursday, City officials hadn’t immediately responded to emails asking when construction was completed and how the issues delaying the project were resolved.

In 2022, the Lynnwood City Council agreed to sell a portion of 200th to the Harris Ford dealership. The city sold it for half price –a total of $576,000 of the assessed $1.4 million at the time– on the condition that the dealership pay for and construct a new turning lane.

The reason for the delay was an underground water main near the surface that would need to be moved before construction could begin, Lynnwood Development Engineering Services Manager Charlie Palmer told Lynnwood Today in June.

The origins of the project date back to October 2021, when Luk Blackwell, on behalf of Harris Ford, Inc., applied for a project design review permit for a new 4,300-square-foot Lincoln automobile showroom, according to city documents. As part of these plans, Harris Ford filed a petition with the City of Lynnwood in November 2021, requesting the vacation of the 64th Avenue West right of way, which previously provided access to Highway 99 from 200th Street Southwest.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.