Look for Lynnwood light rail construction to begin in 2019

Now that the Federal Transit Administration has executed a $1.17 billion grant and $658 million loan for Lynnwood light rail, Sound Transit says that construction activity will ramp up in 2019.

Those who live near the future light rail line — set to reach Lynnwood in 2024 — have seen some early demolition work, including the removal of the former Black Angus and MacDonald’s Fine Furniture buildings off 44th Avenue West near the Lynnwood Transit Center.

In 2019, expect to see demolition and utility relocation work, followed by major construction activities anticipated to begin in the spring, Sound Transit says.

Pre-construction open houses will be held early in 2019, and the public is invited to meet the construction team and learn about what to expect in 2019 and beyond. Times, dates and locations are being determined now, so stay tuned for more information.

You can learn more about Lynnwood Link Extension at soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink.