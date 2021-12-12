Looking for holiday light displays? Here’s a resource

A reader recently asked us if we knew whether there was a map of holiday light displays.

While we don’t have a map of local-only displays, we are sharing information regarding Pacific NW Christmas Lights, a project created by Everett residents Jason and Diana Pittman. It includes a map of more than 500 holiday light displays across the Pacific Northwest.

According to this story in The Seattle Times, the couple began the project as a paper list in 2013 before going digital in 2015. It now exists as a Google map, with Facebook and Instagram accounts and a website — pacificnwchristmaslights.com.

We also invite readers to provide the address/neighborhood of their favorite local holiday light displays in the comments below.