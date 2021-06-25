Looking to beat the heat? Some libraries to serve as cooling centers, Edmonds Waterfront Center open for seniors

With an excessive heat warning in effect for Western Washington Friday-Monday, local organizations are offering resources to beat the heat.

For starters, Sno-Isle Libraries said it will be offer some of its air-conditioned community libraries as cooling centers through the unprecedented hot days ahead. Locally on Sunday, community libraries in Lynnwood, 19200 44th Ave. W., and Mukilteo, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd., will open three hours early at 10 a.m. for those who need to cool off with air conditioning, the library system said. Normal Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center at 220 Railroad Ave. will be open as a cooling center for seniors from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily now through Monday.

The Snohomish Health District also has a list of locations in the area that traditionally are open to serve as cooling centers.

(See more ideas for cooling off in our earlier story here.)

Snohomish County PUD notes that during hot summer days, energy demand peaks after noon and before 10 p.m. Customers should try to conserve energy usage during those times. Wash dishes, run laundry and take showers in the morning or late at night. Also customers should pre-cool their living space before 5 p.m.

The PUD also offering these tips to help keep your home comfortable:

Keep your thermostat up to 78 degrees: If you have central air conditioning, turn your thermostat up to 78 degrees when you’re home and 84 degrees when you’re not. You can save 3-5% in home cooling costs for every degree you raise it.

Close the blinds: Closing your blinds, shades or curtains on warm days keeps the sun’s rays out and helps keep your home cool. If you have air conditioning, it can also help you save energy, blocking up to 45% of the sun’s warmth.

Use small appliances in the kitchen: While preparing meals, use a crock pot, toaster oven or microwave instead of your full-sized range or oven to keep your home cooler and save energy. These small appliances use only 20-50% of the energy needed to cook the same meal on your stove top or oven. Better yet, fire up the grill and take meal prep outside.

Keep the AC flowing: If you have furniture in front of your central air vents or window AC unit, you could be blocking the cool air they’re trying to deliver. Check to be sure they’re not blocked, vacuum the unit or have vents cleaned, and make sure the air filter is clean.

For a more long-term strategy, the PUD suggests you upgrade to a smart thermostat or consider installing a heat pump, which provides efficient cooling and heating. For details, visit snopud.com/cooling.

Due to the heat, the PUD said it is anticipating energy demand on June 28 will be its highest ever in June. Fortunately, above-average water supply and snowpack this spring have the PUD and Northwest well-positioned going into summer, the PUD said.