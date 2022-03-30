Lori Ann Peña: Longtime owner of Salon Peña nurtured her clients and the community

Lori Anne Peña

July 19, 1957 – March 19, 2022

True to her fire spirit, Lori was born in Seattle, WA on July 19, 1957, the hottest day of the year reaching 84.4 F. She was previously married to Mac Ross and forever wed to Edmonds, WA, her port in a storm, her haven. Though she had no children of her own, by way of the therapeutic stylist’s chair, she nurtured an entire community, her extended family. Her passion for art, expression and helping others look and feel their best kept Salon Peña open for 32 years. We will never forget her laugh, it shook us all, contagious, powerful. Her sass, her wisdom, her heart that loved as big as the ocean. She will be dearly missed by her sister Terry, brother Frank, 8 Nephews, 5 nieces, 7 great nephews, 4 great nieces, thousands of clients & friends.

Today we cheer to her life, with a chilled dirty martini and 3 blue cheese olives of course and count our blessings to have felt her beautiful fire.

A service will be held on 4/2/2022 at 1pm at Becks Tribute Center in Edmonds WA, followed by a private family service at 3pm. There will be a live, online service for anyone who cannot attend www.BecksTributeCenter.Com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to ‘American Kidney Fund’ www.Kidneyfund.org.