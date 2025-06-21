Lorraine (Laurie) Alexandra Grace: Beloved mother touched the lives of many

In Loving Memory of

Lorraine ( Laurie ) Alexandra Grace

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorraine (Laurie) Alexandra Grace, a beloved mother who touched the lives of so many with her positive and energetic spirit. Lorraine departed this world peacefully with her children by her side, leaving a legacy of always putting family first.

A Life Well-Lived

Lorraine was born in Shanghai, China. She came to the U.S. when she was a toddler. She lived in Los Angeles and attended Notre Dame Catholic Girls’ School with her sister Mickey Beale, in Santa Barbara, CA. She married the love of her life Glen Grace in 1959 until he passed in 2005.

She raised her two daughters, Sherri Hansen and Shannon Grace, in Edmonds, WA., where she worked at Sears and Shoreline Savings and attended many of her girls’ soccer games. After living in the Mill Creek area, she spent the last years of her life in her home in Edmonds where she enjoyed all the wonderful people and things the community had to offer.

Family and Friends

Lorraine cherished her family above all else. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her home was a haven of warmth and love, full of laughter and “lots” of conversation. To her friends, Lorraine was a confidant and extremely loyal. She valued every relationship deeply while maintaining strong bonds across distances and years.

Remembering Lorraine

Lorraine Alexandra Grace leaves behind a family who loved her, friends who treasured her, and a community that was enriched by her presence. While her passing leaves a void that can never truly be filled, her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Sherri Hansen (and her husband Mickey Hansen), and Shannon Grace. Also her grandchildren, Kirsten Sessions, Carmen Johnson, Makenzie Holman, Madeline and Jamison Ramirez, and her great-grandchildren, Sloan and Summer Sessions, and Jade and Kaden Johnson.

Her life reminds us to embrace each day with gratitude and to love unconditionally. Those who knew her are left with countless cherished memories and the enduring lessons of her life well-lived.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of Lorraine’s remarkable life will be held on July 13th, at Arnie’s Restaurant in Edmonds, from 2-4PM. Family and friends are invited to come together to honor her memory, share stories, and reflect on the joy she brought to so many lives. She will be buried next to her husband in Edmonds Memorial Cemetery.

Lorraine (Laurie) Alexandra Grace’s spirit remains alive in the hearts of all who knew her.