Lowe’s offering April 6 workshop to build mini raised garden bed

Gardeners looking to start their next spring project may enjoy a workshop hosted by Lowe’s Saturday, April 6. The workshop will be at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, 3100 196th St. S.W., starting at 10 a.m.

Participants will construct their own miniature raised garden beds from wood. If participants build their bed in-store, Lowe’s will provide free dirt and fertilizer to get them started. The class itself is free, but participants are responsible for the cost of materials, which are estimated to cost between $25-$55.

Register here.