LPD “Cops for Inclusion” event April 19 designed for children with autism

The Lynnwood Police Department invites children on the autism spectrum and their families to join the department for “Cops for Inclusion” April 19. The free event aims to help children and their families feel safe around law enforcement before an emergency occurs.

Families can register for an hour-long session and learn about safety and police technology, meet one of the K9 dogs, see inside a police vehicle and get to know their local officers. Time slots just for teens and young adults are also available.

According to the event website, police are working with licensed behavioral health professionals to “create an environment where your family feels safe and welcome.” Additionally, quiet time slots are scheduled where police won’t use any sirens or lights for children who may be sensitive to loud noises and flashing lights. There is also a quiet room indoors for children to take a break if needed. Snacks and take-home goodie bags will be provided. Information tables for parents are also available.

Attendees are welcome to skip any activities that may not work for their family, the website says. Those interested can learn more and register for the event here.

When: Saturday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Where: Northwest Church Lynnwood, 19820 Scriber Lake Road.

Available time slots:

11 a.m.-noon (recommended for teens and young adults)

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.