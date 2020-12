LPD volunteers named 2020 Outstanding Child Passenger Safety Team

Safe Kids Washington and Washington’s Child Passenger Safety Program have named Lynnwood Police Department volunteers David Keogh, Cheryl Surridge, Laura Siemion and Curtis Johnson as the Outstanding Child Passenger Safety Team of 2020. According to the police department’s Facebook page, the group completed 129 educational seat installations last year and countless virtual checks.

If you or someone you know needs a virtual car seat inspection, click here to schedule an appointment: