Lucy W. Hickman: Devoted to her church and her children

Lucy W. Hickman

February 4, 1928 ~ August 9, 2018

Born February 4, 1928, the youngest child of Wilford A. Whitesides and Mareta (Morgan) Whitesides, Lucy grew up in Layton, Utah, surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She learned to work hard and excel in school, but also nurtured her creative side, learning to tap dance and acting in school and church plays. She graduated from Davis High School, and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Utah State University, serving as editor of the student newspaper at both schools.

While attending college, Lucy met her future husband, Robert O. Hickman and they married on August 18, 1950. She supported the family teaching elementary school while Bob earned his medical degree. The family moved to the Seattle in 1957. After their sixth child was born, they found their permanent home in Woodway.

Lucy was completely devoted to her Savior and showed that devotion by her service to those around her. She loved studying the scriptures and shared her knowledge by teaching early morning seminary to high school age youth in her church for twelve consecutive years. She also loved writing and directing “road show” skits and plays. Together with her husband she served a three-year mission to Haiti and North Carolina, nurturing and directing the efforts of hundreds of young men and women under their care. Later she and Bob served for eighteen months at Brigham Young University’s Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies, accompanying the students on their trips throughout the Middle East.

Lucy loved her children, showing her love by her actions, more than her words, often staying up late into the night to help with a term paper or other school project. She was always there when they really needed her. To her grandchild she was generous with her time, and her means, creating fun traditions and making sure they were always remembered on their birthdays, Christmas and other special occasions.

Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Mary, and her grandchildren, Madalyn and Tyler. She is survived by her husband, Bob, five children and their spouses, Jon and Linda Hickman, Jeanne and Rodger Pickett, William and Mary Ellen Hickman, Matthew, Michael and Debbie Hickman, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and her sister and brother, June Baxter and Rulon Whitesides.

A memorial service will beheld Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Edmonds Ward LDS Chapel, 7950 228th Street SW, Edmonds.

Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Interment at Kaysville City Cemetery, Utah

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Seattle Children’s Hospital and Research Foundation.