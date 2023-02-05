Lunar New Year 5K fundraiser Feb. 26 to benefit health foundation

The International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is hosting a fundraising 5K run Sunday, Feb. 26.

The run will take place on Shoreline’s Interurban Trail, but participants are also able to participate remotely by logging their results online. The race begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 and tickets are $35. More information and registration can be found here.

ICHS provides health and dental services to thousands in Washington state and every dollar from registrations will fund free and low-cost health care services for patients in the community. Volunteers and participants can get an event T-shirt to commemorate their participation in the Lunar New Year 5K.