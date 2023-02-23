Lwanga E. Lwanga: Longtime Edmonds resident was passionate about life, learning and teaching

Lwanga E. Lwanga

LWANGA E. LWANGA, (88), of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Edmonds, WA), passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2023.

Lwanga was born approximately on October 30th in 1934, to Michael (Mickaeli) Kibuka and Elizabeth Lubewa in Masaka, Uganda, and was the last surviving sibling out of ten children. After graduating from secondary school in Uganda, he became a teacher in a local village. Eventually he would go on to study mathematics at the Universities of Michigan and Washington, immigrating to the United States in 1963.

An avid mathematician, he began to teach after graduation for the next forty years in both Michigan and Washington states in primary, secondary, and collegiate grade levels. Many of those years were spent teaching in the Northshore School District in Bothell, WA, primarily at Canyon Park Junior High.

Soon after launching his teaching career, Lwanga wed the former Martha Nsobya in 1971. They went on to raise four children: Michael Thomas (Mukasa, married to Maria), Mugagga Andrew (Kibuka, married to Monica), Mulumba Anthony (Mathias), and Anna Marie Nakyajja (married to Matt). He was also a grandfather to six children: Marianna Ariel, Alea Marie Eva, Mya Nicole, Micaela Elizabeth, Grant Michael, and Lila Mae. Additionally, he would mentor and influence, support and coach many, many other young children across the world throughout his life.

Lwanga was passionate about life, learning, and teaching. He enjoyed playing and coaching both soccer and tennis. Lwanga also enjoyed long road trips and sightseeing. He especially loved classical music and playing the piano (or organ) anywhere he had the chance: at church, in a mall, or at the local community center. Lwanga also made sure to extend a hand to those in need.

Lwanga and his wife Martha were long-time residents of the Edmonds & Lynnwood area from the 1980s until 2021, when they made the move to Arizona to spend the rest of their retirement. Their children all attended Meadowdale Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. Lwanga was very much a fan of the small beachside town, and could often be found having an “Edmonds kind of day,” whether it be at the Senior Center, the beach, or one of the various downtown shops.

Anyone who knew Lwanga knew that he believed in God. He lived a life of faith, and he had an unwavering commitment to prayer. He was preceded by his parents and siblings, but is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as “adopted” children.

The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to 8354 E. Pueblo Ave, Mesa AZ 85208.

There will be a celebration of life officiated by his nephew Father Aloysius Ssensamba at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, followed by a reception, at St. Thomas More Church in Lynnwood, WA.